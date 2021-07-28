 PHOTOS: Garco Fair 4-H and family rodeo night | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Garco Fair 4-H and family rodeo night

News News |

Chelsea Self
  

A young 4-H kid walks their pig to the scale for the weigh-in on Tuesday afternoon at the 2021 Garfield County Fair.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A young 4-H kid works with his goat during down time of the 2021 Garfield County Fair on Tuesday evening.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Two 4-H kids walk their pigs through corrals for the weigh-in on Tuesday afternoon at the Garfield County Fair.
Young 4-H kids walk their goats to the scale for the weigh-in on Tuesday afternoon at the 2021 Garfield County Fair.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Kids head to the arena with stick horses in hand before the start of the stick horse races during Tuesday night's family rodeo at the 2021 Garfield County Fair.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A boy leaps from the starting line during the stick horse races at Tuesday night's family rodeo at the 2021 Garfield County Fair.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A kid runs in and touches a goats tail during a game at the family rodeo night of the 2021 Garfield County Fair.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Audience members remove their hats and salute the flag during the National Anthem at the start of the family rodeo night at the 2021 Garfield County Fair.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Kids fight to get to their boats during the boot scramble at Tuesday night's family rodeo at the 2021 Garfield County Fair.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A kid holds on for dear life while mutton busting during Tuesday night's family rodeo at the 2021 Garfield County Fair.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Young cowboys and cowgirls sit on the fence surrounding the arena during Tuesday night's family rodeo at the 2021 Garfield County Fair.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A kid holds on for dear life while mutton busting during Tuesday night's family rodeo at the 2021 Garfield County Fair.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A proud dad shows his kid off to the crowd after a solid mutton busting ride during the family rodeo night of the 2021 Garfield County Fair.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A proud kid looks to the audience after his solid mutton busting ride during the family rodeo night of the 2021 Garfield County Fair.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local
See more