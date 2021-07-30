 PHOTOS: GarCo Fair 4-H beef, goat and sheep shows | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: GarCo Fair 4-H beef, goat and sheep shows

Chelsea Self
  

A young 4-H member holds her sheep's head up high and keeps her eyes on the judge during the sheep show at the Garfield County Fair on Thursday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
4-H member Keaton Crownover stands with his cow during the beef show at the Garfield County Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
4-H member Trey Teter stands with his cow during the beef show at the Garfield County Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A 4-H member talks with the judge during the beef show at the Garfield County Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
4-H member Trey Teter walks his cow around the arena during the beef show at the Garfield County Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A 4-H member stands with her cow during the beef show at the Garfield County Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
4-H member April Ramthun walks her cow around the arena and keeps her eyes on the judge during the beef show at the Garfield County Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
4-H member Landyn Teter sets up her cow for the judge during the beef show at the Garfield County Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A young 4-H member holds her goat's head up high and keeps her eyes on the judge during the sheep show at the Garfield County Fair on Thursday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A 4-H member walks her cow around the arena during the beef show at the Garfield County Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
4-H member Loghan Teter keeps her eyes on the judge during the beef show at the Garfield County Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A 4-H members walks her goat into the arena and keeps her eye on the judge during the goat show at the Garfield County Fair on Thursday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A young 4-H member brushes the fur on her sheep in preparation for the sheep show at the Garfield County Fair on Thursday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A young 4-H member walks her goat around the arena and keeps an eye on the judge during the goat show at the Garfield County Fair on Thursday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
4-H member Ella Olson holds her sheep's head up high and keeps her eyes on the judge during the sheep show at the Garfield County Fair on Thursday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
4-H members stand with their sheep as the judge asks questions during the sheep show at the Garfield County Fair on Thursday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A 4-H member holds her sheep's head up high and keeps her eyes on the judge during the sheep show at the Garfield County Fair on Thursday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
4-H member Ellie Gardner holds her sheep's head up high and keeps her eyes on the judge during the sheep show at the Garfield County Fair on Thursday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A young 4-H member holds her sheep's head up high and watches as others speak to the judge during the sheep show at the Garfield County Fair on Thursday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

