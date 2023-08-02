YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Garfield County Fair and Rodeo comes to a close

Staff Report
  

Brazil native Junior Patrik Souza gets flown off a bull during Wednesday's Garfield County Fair and Rodeo.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

That’s a wrap for the 2023 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo. Running July 22-30, 4-H members spent this time showcasing their animals, which were later sold off to the highest bidder during the Jr. Livestock Sale on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the professionals flocked to the rodeo grounds for bull and bronc riding, barrel racing, calf roping and more.

Kylee Dominguez of Rifle scratches the head of a cow before the Jr. Livestock Sale at the Garfield County Fair and Rodeo in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Tyler Miernicki of Carbondale prepares his animal for the Jr. Livestock Sale at the Garfield County Fair and Rodeo in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Kaden Johnson escorts his market beef from the arena during the Jr. Livestock Sale at the Garfield County Fair and Rodeo in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Joel Cervantes of Rifle lifts a boulder during the strongman competition at the Garfield County Fair and Rodeo in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Arizona resident Craig Taylor takes off during last week’s Garfield County Fair and Rodeo.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
Rifle residents Jeremy Bullock and Robbie Perry race to the bottom of their beers during a relay race at last Wednesday’s Garfield County Fair and Rodeo.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
Bull rider Walt Ferguson holds on while others spectate behind him during last Wednesday’s Garfield County Fair and Rodeo.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
The rodeo community gathered at Garfield County Fairgrounds last Wednesday to spectate the Garfield County Fair and Rodeo.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
Paramedics tend to a bull rider who was knocked unconscuious during last Wednesday’s Gafield County Fair and Rodeo.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

