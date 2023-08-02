PHOTOS: Garfield County Fair and Rodeo comes to a close
That’s a wrap for the 2023 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo. Running July 22-30, 4-H members spent this time showcasing their animals, which were later sold off to the highest bidder during the Jr. Livestock Sale on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the professionals flocked to the rodeo grounds for bull and bronc riding, barrel racing, calf roping and more.
