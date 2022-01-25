PHOTOS: Garfield County’s West Elk is a winter wonderland
Located north of New Castle, the West Elk trail system is a popular winter playground for snowmobilers, Nordic skiers and snowshoers. West Elk Trails, Inc. grooms the cross country ski trails while the Rifle Snowmobile Club grooms and maintains the snowmobile trails in the adjacent area.
There is a 3-loop trail system, approximately 12 miles in length for snowshoers and skiers to enjoy. And dozens of groomed and back country trails for snowmobilers.
Look for a full story on the trail system and the volunteers who work to maintain and groom the trails for others to enjoy in Friday’s edition of the Glenwood Springs Post Independent.
