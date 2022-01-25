PHOTOS: Garfield County’s West Elk is a winter wonderland

Located north of New Castle, the West Elk trail system is a popular winter playground for snowmobilers, Nordic skiers and snowshoers. West Elk Trails, Inc. grooms the cross country ski trails while the Rifle Snowmobile Club grooms and maintains the snowmobile trails in the adjacent area.

There is a 3-loop trail system, approximately 12 miles in length for snowshoers and skiers to enjoy. And dozens of groomed and back country trails for snowmobilers.

Look for a full story on the trail system and the volunteers who work to maintain and groom the trails for others to enjoy in Friday’s edition of the Glenwood Springs Post Independent.

Cross country skier Tod Tibbetts uses the track system to groom the cross country ski and snowshoe trails near the West Elk trailhead.

Signage directs cross country skiers and snowshoers to various trails near the West Elk trailhead north of New Castle.

Snow is plowed away from the parking lot at the West Elk trailhead north of New Castle.

A snowmobiler heads to the West Elk trailhead parking lot north of New Castle.

Tod Tibbett's dog Oden follows behind as he grooms the cross country and snowshoe trails near the West Elk trailhead.

The track system towed behind a snowmobile is used to groom a 3-loop trail system, approximately 12 miles in length for snowshoers and skiers to enjoy.

Rifle Snowmobile member Kurt Hill uses the snowcat to groom a snowmobile trail near the West Elk trailhead.

