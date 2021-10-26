PHOTOS: Ghosts return to Linwood Cemetery

Volunteer ghosts India Butchart and Casey Hocknell look out to the City of Glenwood Springs before the start of Friday evening's annual ghost tour at Linwood Cemetery.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

The Frontier Historical Society’s Ghost Walk returned to Linwood Cemetery with a sold out night Friday after going virtual in 2020 due to COVID-19. Volunteers dressed up and informed visitors of the history of Glenwood and those who once inhabited the area.

This year’s theme focused on the women of Glenwood’s history and featured figures such as Amelia Williams, lady of the night Elmira Kier, Elanora Malaby and Allie Ward.

Also featured early in the tour is a man representing the coal miners who once ventured into the dark underground mines surrounding Glenwood Springs.

The tours continue this Friday, Oct 29 at Linwood Cemetery on Bennett Avenue with start times of 6:30, 7:15, 8 and 8:30 p.m. The early tour is recommended for families with young children.

Volunteer Jim Frale lights a lantern before the start of the annual ghost walk at Linwood Cemetry on Friday night.

Volunteer ghosts India Butchart and Casey Hocknell chat and figure out which grave they will stand by before the start of Friday evening's annual ghost tour at Linwood Cemetery. Butchart represented Elanora Malaby and Hocknell was set to play Casey Hocknell.

Volunteer India Butchart walks around Linwood Cemetery to set up lanterns before the start of the annual ghost walk on Friday evening.

Volunteer Jim Frale sets up his area before representing the many coal miners that make up the Roaring Fork Valley's rich history.

Volunteer Jim Frale rubs coal from an old mine in New Castle on his hands and face before playing an old coal miner on Friday night's ghost tour at Linwood Cemetery.

Volunteer ghosts India Butchart and Casey Hocknell help light lanterns before setting them throughout Linwood Cemetery to provide light for tour goers on Friday evening.

Old lanterns are used throughout Linwood Cemetery to add light and create an old timey feel at the annual ghost walk.

Volunteers set up lanterns throughout Linwood Cemetery before the start of the annual ghost walk on Friday evening.

Lanterns light up the gravestone of Eugene Whitney at Linwood Cemetery on Friday evening during the annual ghost walk.

