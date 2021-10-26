PHOTOS: Ghosts return to Linwood Cemetery
The Frontier Historical Society’s Ghost Walk returned to Linwood Cemetery with a sold out night Friday after going virtual in 2020 due to COVID-19. Volunteers dressed up and informed visitors of the history of Glenwood and those who once inhabited the area.
This year’s theme focused on the women of Glenwood’s history and featured figures such as Amelia Williams, lady of the night Elmira Kier, Elanora Malaby and Allie Ward.
Also featured early in the tour is a man representing the coal miners who once ventured into the dark underground mines surrounding Glenwood Springs.
The tours continue this Friday, Oct 29 at Linwood Cemetery on Bennett Avenue with start times of 6:30, 7:15, 8 and 8:30 p.m. The early tour is recommended for families with young children.
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
PHOTOS: Ghosts return to Linwood Cemetery
The Frontier Historical Society’s Ghost Walk returned to Linwood Cemetery with a sold out night Friday after going virtual in 2020 due to COVID-19. Volunteers dressed up and informed visitors of the history of Glenwood…