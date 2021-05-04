 PHOTOS: Glenwood and Rifle pounded their way into the 3A spring football semifinals with big wins last weekend | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Glenwood and Rifle pounded their way into the 3A spring football semifinals with big wins last weekend

Demons, Bears meet again this Saturday

John Stroud
  

The Glenwood Springs Demons football team makes its grand entry onto Stubler Memorial Field May 1 to face the Northfield Nighthawks in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs. Glenwood won, 56-13
John Stroud/Post Independent
The Glenwood Demons honor the National Anthem before the start of the game.
John Stroud/Post Independent
The Demons cheerleaders do push-ups after a Glenwood touchdown against Northfield.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Demons fans cheer in the stands.
John Stroud/Post Independent
From left, Demons seniors Tyler Thomas and Elo Garcia and junior William Marshall celebrate the win.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Rifle senior Bryce Rowley is hoisted up in triumph following May 1’s 3A playoff win over The Academy.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Rifle football celebrates their May 1 win over The Academy.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Rifle football players line up prior to the singing of the national anthem during their May 1 game against The Academy.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Addy Mackley, 11, snaps photos during a Rifle football game against The Academy on May 1.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Fans cheer on Rifle during a home playoff game against The Academy on May 1.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

 

