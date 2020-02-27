PHOTOS: Glenwood Demons hockey defeats Columbine Rebels 7-1 | PostIndependent.com

PHOTOS: Glenwood Demons hockey defeats Columbine Rebels 7-1

News | February 27, 2020

Chelsea Self

Glenwood Springs Demon Dylan Webster attacks the goal to score against the Columbine Rebels during Wednesday's playoff game in Eagle.
Glenwood Springs Demon Traven Hammond body checks an opponent into the wall during Wednesday’s playoff game against the Columbine High School Rebels.
Glenwood Springs Demon Ryan Kotz pushes and shoves an opposing Columbine High School Rebel during Wednesday’s playoff game in Eagle.
The Columbine High School Rebels score on Demons goal tender Hunter Hadsock for their only goal of the game early in the first period.
Glenwood Springs goalie Hunter Hadsock looks alert during Wednesday’s playoff game against the Columbine Rebels in Eagle.
Glenwood Springs Demon Dylan Webster attacks the goal to score against the Columbine Rebels during Wednesday’s playoff game in Eagle.
Glenwood Springs Demons Max Mencimer and Dylan Webster celebrate after scoring against the Columbine High School Rebels during Wednesday’s playoff game in Eagle.
Glenwood Springs Demon Dylan Webster celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Columbine High School Rebels during Wednesday’s playoff game in Eagle.
Glenwood Springs Demon Cole Houston rushes to gain possession of the puck during Wednesday’s playoff game against the Columbine Rebels.
Glenwood Springs Demons Jacob Fowler and Owen Mangeot double team an opposing Columbine Rebel during Wednesday’s playoff game in Eagle.
Glenwood Springs Demon Cole Houston steals the puck from a Columbine Rebel during Wednesday’s playoff game in Eagle.
