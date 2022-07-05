 PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs celebrates Fourth of July | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs celebrates Fourth of July

People sit back and enjoy the laser show at the Fourth of July Celebration in Glenwood Springs at Two Rivers Park on Monday evening.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Hundreds flocked to Two Rivers Park on Monday to celebrate the Fourth of July. Park goers played yard games, enjoyed various food vendors, listened to live music and were treated to a mesmerizing laser show at the conclusion of the night.

Young park goers stand in front of the stage while the True Story Band plays at the Glenwood Springs Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park on Monday.
People play volleyball in Two Rivers Park during Monday’s Fourth of July Celebration in Glenwood Springs.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A woman and child watch the laser show at Two Rivers Park Monday during the Fourth of July Celebration in Glenwood Springs.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
The True Story Band performs for the crowd at the Glenwood Springs Fourth of July Celebration on Monday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
People play in the Colorado River while the sun sets at Two Rivers Park during Monday’s Fourth of July Celebration in Glenwood Springs.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A couple dances while others sit back and listen to the True Story Band perform at the Glenwood Springs Fourth of July Celebration on Monday evening at Two Rivers Park.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Kids pull with all their might while playing tug-of-war in Two Rivers Park at the Glenwood Springs Fourth of July Celebration on Monday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
People play cornhole at the Glenwood Springs Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park on Monday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
