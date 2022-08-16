 PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs Elementary School teachers prep for the new year | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs Elementary School teachers prep for the new year

News News |

Chelsea Self
  

Glenwood Springs Elementary School English and Spanish teacher Kat Chacon-Warder sorts through a basket of books in her classroom the week before the start of school.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Teachers and staff at Glenwood Springs Elementary School have had a busy week and a half to prepare for the start of the new school year, which kicks off Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

Glenwood Springs Elementary School Special Education teacher Kim Harbour and her niece Kailey Murphy work together setting up the classroom for the start of the new school year.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Elementary School third grade teacher Carolyn Glasgow works on setting up laptops before the start of the new school year.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Elementary School third grade teacher Carolyn Glasgow works on setting up laptops before the start of the new school year.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Elementary School third grade teacher Denise Abate hangs up a flag in her classroom before the start of the new year.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Elementary School English and Spanish teacher Kat Chacon-Warder carries a rug through the hallway while setting up her classroom for the start of a new school year.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Elementary School Special Education teacher Kim Harbor and her niece Kailey Murphy work together setting up the classroom for the start of the new school year.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Elementary School Special Education teacher Kim Harbor and her niece Kailey Murphy work together setting up the classroom for the start of the new school year.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

AdProof
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User