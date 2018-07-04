 PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs Fourth of July Celebration | PostIndependent.com

One0year-old McPherson Honey Turner dances in the grass during the Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park.

Caeden Strohschein from Phoenix hangs on for dear life while riding the mechanical bull at the Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park.
New friends Isaiah Lovelace (right) and Kaden Peacock play a game together at the Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park.
Todd Loughry and his son Josiah take a photo together at the free photo booth at the Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park.
Two-year-old Aubrey Wheeler rushes to catch a bubble while at the bubble station during the Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park.
Addison Worley from Colorado Springs plays a game with buddies at the Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park.
An aerial silk performer with the Salida Circus wows the crowd during the Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park.
Members of the Salida Circus entertain the crowd during the Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park.
Kids check out and say hello to the Salida Circus Snake at the Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park.
Two-year-old Asher Szewczyk hangs out at the bubble zone station at the Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park.
Members of the Glenwood Springs High School Airforce JROTC present the colors for the National Anthem during the Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park.
The Otone Brass Band make an entrance before performing at the Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park.
Members of the crowd stand for the National Anthem at the Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park.
Eight-year-old Maya Ferguson from Denver stands for the flag during the National Athem and presentation of the colors at the Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park.
Friends dance infront of the stage during a performance by the Otone Brass Band at the Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park.

