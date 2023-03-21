 PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs High School capstone project presentations | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs High School capstone project presentations

News News |

  

Alecxis Parada built a new engine in his 1985 Jeep.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

Although there were many really good projects presented by the graduating class of 2023, the Post Independent grabbed pictures of some of the best visual representations at the Glenwood Springs High School capstones demo night on March 13.

Adrian Martin displays his “Godzilla” stop motion recreation because he is a big fan of the movie and had all the figurines.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Adrian Martin recreated “Godzilla” as a stop motion animation film.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs High School senior Jared Perez-Tadeo fixed up a 1968 Pontiac Firebird to make it mechanically safe to drive.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Lenny Vallerio created a potato launcher and demonstrates how he stuffs the potato into the launcher.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Lenny Vallerio created a potato launcher and shows it off after shooting a potato out of it.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Sebastian Peters retrofitted an air conditioner into a BMW station wagon.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Delaney Roberts made cupcakes to raise funds to donate to Colorado Animal Rescue (CARE).
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

Local
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 