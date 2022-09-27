 PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs High School celebrates Homecoming with parade | PostIndependent.com
Glenwood Springs High School seniors walk together in the Homecoming parade down Pitkin Avenue on Friday afternoon.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

The Glenwood Springs Demons celebrated Homecoming week last week with a variety of events including the annual parade which took place on Friday. The parade route started at the high school, went down Pitkin Avenue and veered west to Glenwood Springs Elementary School giving the young students a special end-of-week treat filled with candy and waves from their upperclassmen.

Glenwood Springs High School football players hitch a ride in the bucket of a Glenwood Springs fire truck during the Homecoming parade on Friday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Members of the Glenwood Springs High School gay pride club toss candy to elementary school kids during the Homecoming parade on Friday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Elementary School students look on with excitement while the upperclassmen of Glenwood Springs High School walk by during the Homecoming parade on Friday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
The Glenwood Springs Demon football team ride together on a flatbed at last week’s Homecoming parade down Pitkin Avenue.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A member of the Glenwood Springs High School gay pride club smiles for the camera during the Homecoming parade last Friday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A Glenwood Springs High School student hands out candy to elementary school kids during the Homecoming parade last Friday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Members of the Glenwood Springs Demon hockey team ride together during the Homecoming parade down Pitkin Avenue last Friday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
