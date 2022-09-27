PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs High School celebrates Homecoming with parade
The Glenwood Springs Demons celebrated Homecoming week last week with a variety of events including the annual parade which took place on Friday. The parade route started at the high school, went down Pitkin Avenue and veered west to Glenwood Springs Elementary School giving the young students a special end-of-week treat filled with candy and waves from their upperclassmen.
