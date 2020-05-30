PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs High School class of 2020 graduation | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs High School class of 2020 graduation

Chelsea Self
  

Images from the 2020 Glenwood Springs High School drive-in graduation ceremony held at the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport on Saturday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Springs High School class of 2020 valedictorian William Haas addresses his classmates at the drive-in graduation ceremony held at the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport on Saturday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
“I know everyone here has the ability to carve their own path forward and to find a way to overcome any obstacle that challenges our resolve … We are all capable of facing uncertainty and reaching whatever goals we aspire to.”  

— WILLIAM HAAS, GSHS CLASS OF 2020 VALEDICTORIAN
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Adventurer and founder of the No Barriers Foundation, Erik Weihenmayer, gave the commencement address for the Glenwood Springs High School drive-in graduation ceremony held at the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport on Saturday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
“What’s within us is stronger than what’s in our way. It’s mission to help people with challenges — that’s all of us — to break through those barriers, to tap into the light of the human spirit, and to use our experiences to elevate the world.”

— Erik Weihenmayer, GSHS commencement speaker
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
People wave to and cheer on the 2020 Glenwood Springs High School graduating class. This year’s graduation ceremony culminated in a parade of automobiles on Midland. PETER BAUMANN / POST INDEPENDENT
