 PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs High School class of 2021 graduation | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs High School class of 2021 graduation

GSHS graduates largest class in school history with 233 students

Chelsea Self
  

The graduates of the Glenwood Springs High School class of 2021 begin to fill the stands during Saturday morning's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The graduates of the Glenwood Springs High School class of 2021 sit and listen to speeches during Saturday morning's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Decorated caps sit on the heads of Glenwood Springs High School class of 2021 graduates during Saturday morning's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Glenwood Springs High School class of 2021 graduate smiles to friends during Saturday morning's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Springs High School class of 2021 graduates stand for a group photo before the start of the commencement ceremony on Saturday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The graduates of the Glenwood Springs High School class of 2021 look for friends and family during Saturday morning's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Glenwood Springs High School class of 2021 graduate looks toward teachers while being recognized on Saturday morning's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Springs High School Assistant Principal Pat Engle fist bumps a graduate as they make their way to the stage to receive their diploma during Saturday's ceremony.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Friends and family of the Glenwood Springs High School class of 2021 fill the football field at Stubler Memorial Field on Saturday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The graduates of the Glenwood Springs High School class of 2021 sit and listen to speeches during Saturday morning's commencement ceremony.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Graduates of the Glenwood Springs High School class of 2021 cheer for classmates as they make their way down to the stage to receive their diplomas.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Graduates of the Glenwood Springs High School class of 2021 make their way down to the stage to receive their diplomas.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

