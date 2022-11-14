 PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs High School honors area veterans | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs High School honors area veterans

Members of the Glenwood Springs High School Air Force JROTC color guard present the colors at the Veterans Day assembly at the high school on Friday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs High School Air Force JROTC cadet Tucker Stinson presents the colors with the rest of the color guard at Friday’s Veterans Day assembly at the high school.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
United States Navy veterans are honored at the Veterans Day assembly at Glenwood Springs High School on Friday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Guest speaker United States Air Force veteran Greg Rosenmerkel addresses the school and honored guests at Friday’s Veterans Day assembly at Glenwood Springs High School.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
United States Army veterans are honored at the Veterans Day assembly at Glenwood Springs High School on Friday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs High School students stand and honor the flag during the National Anthem at Friday’s Veterans Day assembly at the high school.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Members of the Glenwood Springs High School band perform for the school and honored veterans at Friday’s Veterans Day assembly.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
United States Army veterans are honored at the Veterans Day assembly at Glenwood Springs High School on Friday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

