Photos: Glenwood Springs High School students lead walk out in solidarity with Florida victims

Glenwood Springs High School freshman Johnathan Webster walks with his peers and classmates to the front of the school during the walk out on Wednesday. Dozens of Glenwood Springs High School students take part in a walk out and staged demonstration during their lunch break on Wednesday in support of Parkland, Florida shooting victims and against the NRA. Glenwood Springs High School sophomore Brooke Macay, center, participates in a walk out and demonstration with her classmates on Wednesday in support of the Parkland, Florida shooting victims and against the NRA. Glenwood Springs High School freshman Johnathan Webster, center, leads his classmates in a chant during the walk out and staged demonstration on Wednesday in support of the Parkland, Florida shooting victims and against the NRA. Glenwood Springs High School students lock arms to show unity during a walk out and staged demonstartion during their lunch break on Wednesday in support of Parkland, Florida shooting victims and against the NRA.
All photos by PI staff photographer Chelsea Self. cself@postindependent.com
