 PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs hockey maintains undefeated streak with win over Liberty | PostIndependent.com
Glenwood Springs senior Carson Miller skates by his bench at home Friday.
After Friday’s 4-0 shutout home win over Liberty, Glenwood Springs hockey heads into the holiday break undefeated. The 3-0 Demons have now outscored their opponents so far this season 24-4 and now sit in third place in the 4A Mountain Division. The Demons are, however, one of two teams in its division (Crested Butte) to remain undefeated.

The Demons’ next game isn’t until 7 p.m. Jan. 7. They host Mullen at the Glenwood Springs Ice Rink, 100 Wulfsohn Road.

Glenwood Springs junior Jett Weatherred eyes the puck before taking a face-off against an opposing Liberty player at home Friday.
Glenwood Springs sophomore Ryan Rigney takes the puck up ice against Liberty at home Friday.
Glenwood Springs Head Coach Tim Cota adjusts a helmet strap at home Friday.
Glenwood Springs starting goaltender Jeremiah Swenson keeps close watch toward the blue line during Friday’s home game against Liberty.
Glenwood Springs Head Coach Tim Cota discusses first-period highlights in the locker room during a home game against Liberty on Friday.
Glenwood Springs hockey players await their next shift against Liberty at home Friday.
Glenwood Springs’ sophomore Lucas Chartier controls the puck in the defensive zone while playing Liberty at home Friday.
