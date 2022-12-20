PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs hockey maintains undefeated streak with win over Liberty
After Friday’s 4-0 shutout home win over Liberty, Glenwood Springs hockey heads into the holiday break undefeated. The 3-0 Demons have now outscored their opponents so far this season 24-4 and now sit in third place in the 4A Mountain Division. The Demons are, however, one of two teams in its division (Crested Butte) to remain undefeated.
The Demons’ next game isn’t until 7 p.m. Jan. 7. They host Mullen at the Glenwood Springs Ice Rink, 100 Wulfsohn Road.
