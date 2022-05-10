PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs Middle School students celebrate Better World Day
Glenwood Springs Middle School celebrated Better World Day last Friday by taking part in a wide variety of community service projects all over town. From collecting pet food donations for Colorado Animal Rescue to cleaning up trash around town and giving free car washes, the students spent the day contributing to a better world.
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com.
