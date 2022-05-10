 PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs Middle School students celebrate Better World Day | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs Middle School students celebrate Better World Day

Chelsea Self
  

Glenwood Springs Middle School eighth grader Dalilah Spencer paints rocks with her friends and crew mates at the Glenwood Whitewater Park on Better World Day.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Glenwood Springs Middle School celebrated Better World Day last Friday by taking part in a wide variety of community service projects all over town. From collecting pet food donations for Colorado Animal Rescue to cleaning up trash around town and giving free car washes, the students spent the day contributing to a better world.

Glenwood Springs Middle School students, with the help of West Canyon Nurseries, work to build a sitting garden and memorial for late student Danna Lopez.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Middle School students paint rocks with pretty landscapes and colors before placing them around the school campus on Better World Day.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Middle School student Elijah Hernandez picks up trash around the school campus on Better World Day.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Middle School students Divia Martinez and Julia Zcajka make dog toys for adoptable dogs at Colorado Animal Rescue on Better World Day.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Middle School seventh grader Pamela Garcia picks up leaves and sticks to help clean up the habitat area behind the school.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Middle School students rally together for pet food donations outside of Petco for Colorado Animal Rescue on Better World Day.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Middle School students hold a free car wash outside of the school on Better World Day.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

