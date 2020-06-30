PHOTOS: Glenwood’s Downtown Market
Tuesday evening was the second week of Glenwood’s Downtown Market. This year the market moved to it’s new location along Seventh Street utilizing downtown’s “festival street”. An estimated 15 vendors set up to sell produce, hand made items, ice cream, elk sausage, mini donuts and more. The downtown market will continue every Tuesday evening starting at 4 p.m. through the summer months.
