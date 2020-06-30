PHOTOS: Glenwood’s Downtown Market | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Glenwood’s Downtown Market

Chelsea Self
  

This year the Glenwood's Downtown Market was moved to the new festival street along Seventh Street under the Grand Avenue Bridge.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Tuesday evening was the second week of Glenwood’s Downtown Market. This year the market moved to it’s new location along Seventh Street utilizing downtown’s “festival street”. An estimated 15 vendors set up to sell produce, hand made items, ice cream, elk sausage, mini donuts and more. The downtown market will continue every Tuesday evening starting at 4 p.m. through the summer months.

People pick out produce at one of the vendor booths at the Glenwood’s Downtown Market on Tuesday evening.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A bucket of tomatos wait for buyers at a produce vendor at Glenwood’s Downtown Market.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
People meander through the downtowm market on Tuesday evening along Seventh Street.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A vendor helps a customer at one of the produce stands during Tuesday evening’s downtown market.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
People meander through the downtowm market on Tuesday evening along Seventh Street.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A woman and her dog walk down Seventh Street through the downtown market on Tuesday evening.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
