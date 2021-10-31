 PHOTOS: Glenwood’s Halloween Spooktacular and Spooky Skate | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Glenwood’s Halloween Spooktacular and Spooky Skate

News News |

Chelsea Self
  

A kid waits for his balloon to be made at Glenwood's Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday evening.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Kids in costumes skate around the ice rink during the Spooky Skate portion of Glenwood's Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday evening.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A kid in a costume throws a bean bag through a stack of cans at one of the game stations at Glenwood's Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday evening.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A group of kids and adults play a game at one of the game stations at Glenwood's Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday evening.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A kid in a ninja costume sits in the driver's seat of the fire engine at Glenwood's Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday evening.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A mummy ice skates during the Spooky Skate portion of Glenwood's Spooktacular on Saturday evening.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Kids in costumes play putt-putt at Glenwood's Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday evening.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Kids in costumes skate around the ice rink during the Spooky Skate portion of Glenwood's Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday evening.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A kid in a chicken costume sits in the driver's seat of the fire engine at Glenwood's Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday evening.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A kid dressed as a clown talks to a man at one of the game stations at Glenwood's Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday evening.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Kids in costumes slide down a bounce house at Glenwood's Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday evening.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Kids in costumes jump around in the bump-n-jump at Glenwood's Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday evening.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A kid plays an interactive game at Glenwood's Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday evening.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A kid dressed as Chuckie runs through the bounce house at Glenwood's Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday evening.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Kids in costumes skate around the ice rink during the Spooky Skate portion of Glenwood's Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday evening.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local
See more