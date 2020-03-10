PHOTOS: GlenX Career Expo | PostIndependent.com

PHOTOS: GlenX Career Expo

News | March 10, 2020

Chelsea Self

A student tries out the Cat simulation machine at the Gould Construction booth at the GlenX Career Expo at Glenwood Springs High School on Thursday morning.
A student speaks with a United States Marine Corps representative at the GlenX Career Expo.
A student fills out paperwork at the GlenX Career Expo last Thursday at Glenwood Springs High School.
Students look through free schwag at the many booths at the GlenX Career Expo at Glenwood Springs High School.
A Colorado State Patrol officer speaks with students at the GlenX Career Expo at Glenwood Springs High School on Thursday.
Haselden Construction representatives speak with a student at the GlenX Career Expo.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife representatives speak with students in the auxillary gym at the GlenX Career Expo on Thursday.
A Youth Entity culinary student does a cooking demonstration for students at the GlenX Career Expo at Glenwood Springs High School.
