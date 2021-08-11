 PHOTOS: Gov. Jared Polis tours damage to Gwood Canyon after recent debris slides | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Gov. Jared Polis tours damage to Gwood Canyon after recent debris slides

Chelsea Self
  

Construction crews work on the lower deck of Interstate 70 as seen from the damaged portion of the upper westbound deck near MM 123.5.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A large tree sits in the Colorado River after flowing down from one of the drainages in Glenwood Canyon after recent flash flooding.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
CDOT crews continue working at the Blue Gulch drainage near MM 123.5 in Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Damage to the upper westbound deck is seen at MM 123.5 on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon at the Blue Gulch drainage.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks with Shoshana Lew, Director of the Colorado Department of Transportation during a tour of the damage left by the mud and debris slides to Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Construction crews work to assess a 15 foot hole in the lower eastbound decks of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon at MM 123.5.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks with Shoshana Lew, Director of the Colorado Department of Transportation and Mike Goolsby, CDOT Incident Commander during a tour of the damage left by the mud and debris slides to Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Extreme damage to both the east and westbound decks of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon near MM 123.5 is seen on Wednesday morning at the Blue Gulch drainage.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A massive debris flow sits in the Colorado River after washing down the Devils Hole drainage in Glenwood Canyon near MM 125.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Colorado Gov. Jared looks at a map of drainages inside Glenwood Canyon created by the White River National Forest Service while touring the debris slide damage to Interstate 70 on Wednesday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Crews work to clean the dirt and remaining mud from the roadways in Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Evidence of a debris slide in a drainage in Glenwood Canyon near MM 125.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

