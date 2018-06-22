 PHOTOS: Grand Avenue Bridge time capsule dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony | PostIndependent.com

PHOTOS: Grand Avenue Bridge time capsule dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony

Members of the Children's Chorale open the Grand Avenue Bridge time capsule dedication and ribbon cutting event on Friday morning.
CDOT Chief Engineer Josh Laipply speaks to members of the public during the Grand Avenue Bridge time capsule dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday morning.
Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper commends the City of Glenwood Springs, CDOT, construction crews and the general public for a job well done during the construction of the new Grand Avenue Bridge.
Members of the public listen to speakers during the Grand Avenue Bridge time capsule dedication and ribbon cutting on Friday morning.
Glenwood Springs Police Chief Terry Wilson addresses the audience in his trademark yellow hat during the time capsule dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday morning.
Members of the public listen to speakers during the Grand Avenue Bridge time capsule dedication and ribbon cutting on Friday morning.
Members of the public listen to speakers during the Grand Avenue Bridge time capsule dedication and ribbon cutting on Friday morning.
Members of the public listen to speakers during the Grand Avenue Bridge time capsule dedication and ribbon cutting on Friday morning.
Glenwood Springs Police Chief Terry Wilson, Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and other community leaders cut the ribbon at the Grand Avenue Bridge time capsule dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday morning.
Glenwood Springs Police Chief Terry Wilson, Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and other community leaders cut the ribbon at the Grand Avenue Bridge time capsule dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday morning.
The time capsule is placed in a pillar of the new Grand Avenue Bridge on Friday morning durring the ribbon cutting and time capsule dedication.
The time capsule is placed and the plaque is installed in a pillar of the new Grand Avenue Bridge on Friday morning durring the ribbon cutting and time capsule dedication.
Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and CDOT Regional Transportation Director unveil the plaque dedicating the grand partnership by multiple agencies and companies during the construction of the new Grand Avenue Bridge.
Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper takes a photo of the new plaque dedicating the partnership of multple agencies and companies during the construction of the new Grand Avenue Bridge.

All photos by PI staff photographer Chelsea Self. cself@postindependent.com