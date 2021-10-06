 PHOTOS: Grand Hogback Extravaganza | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Grand Hogback Extravaganza

News News |

  

The Rifle Area Mountain Bike Organization hosted the Grand Hogback Extravaganza on Saturday north of Rifle. The showcase ride offered participants a firsthand experience through 6.4 miles of the first completed phase of a massive new bike trails system.

Once finishing touches are made, the new system should establish 18 miles of bike trails near Rifle Arch.

With Halloween right around the corner, a rider shows his horns for the camera prior to starting his journey during a Grand Hogback Extravaganza showcase ride event Saturday north of Rifle.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A couple of volunteers await the next rider to register for the Grand Hogback Extravaganza showcase ride event Saturday north of Rifle.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A costume-sporting volunteer gets animated at the Grand Hogback Extravaganza showcase ride event Saturday north of Rifle.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A rider begins to make a descent on the Grand Hogback trail system during a Grand Hogback Extravaganza showcase ride event Saturday north of Rifle.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A rider sets off on a trail during the Grand Hogback Extravaganza showcase ride event Saturday north of Rifle.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A rider traverses the beginning of a brushy trail during the Grand Hogback Extravaganza showcase ride event Saturday north of Rifle.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent.
A rider makes her way down a trail during the Grand Hogback Extravaganza showcase ride event Saturday north of Rifle.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Rifler Area Mountain Bike Organization board member Gary Miller sprays a biker taking a turn toward the finish line during the Grand Hogback Extravaganza showcase ride event Saturday north of Rifle.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@citizentelegram.com.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local

Back in business

When Western Garfield County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Julie Vanhoek asked downtown business owners to jot down enough signatures needed to obtain a permit to close down Third Street, there was no pushback.

See more