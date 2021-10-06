PHOTOS: Grand Hogback Extravaganza

The Rifle Area Mountain Bike Organization hosted the Grand Hogback Extravaganza on Saturday north of Rifle. The showcase ride offered participants a firsthand experience through 6.4 miles of the first completed phase of a massive new bike trails system.

Once finishing touches are made, the new system should establish 18 miles of bike trails near Rifle Arch.

With Halloween right around the corner, a rider shows his horns for the camera prior to starting his journey during a Grand Hogback Extravaganza showcase ride event Saturday north of Rifle.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

A couple of volunteers await the next rider to register for the Grand Hogback Extravaganza showcase ride event Saturday north of Rifle.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

A costume-sporting volunteer gets animated at the Grand Hogback Extravaganza showcase ride event Saturday north of Rifle.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

A rider begins to make a descent on the Grand Hogback trail system during a Grand Hogback Extravaganza showcase ride event Saturday north of Rifle.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

A rider sets off on a trail during the Grand Hogback Extravaganza showcase ride event Saturday north of Rifle.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

A rider traverses the beginning of a brushy trail during the Grand Hogback Extravaganza showcase ride event Saturday north of Rifle.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent.

A rider makes her way down a trail during the Grand Hogback Extravaganza showcase ride event Saturday north of Rifle.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Rifler Area Mountain Bike Organization board member Gary Miller sprays a biker taking a turn toward the finish line during the Grand Hogback Extravaganza showcase ride event Saturday north of Rifle.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

