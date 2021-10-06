PHOTOS: Grand Hogback Extravaganza
The Rifle Area Mountain Bike Organization hosted the Grand Hogback Extravaganza on Saturday north of Rifle. The showcase ride offered participants a firsthand experience through 6.4 miles of the first completed phase of a massive new bike trails system.
Once finishing touches are made, the new system should establish 18 miles of bike trails near Rifle Arch.
Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@citizentelegram.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Back in business
When Western Garfield County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Julie Vanhoek asked downtown business owners to jot down enough signatures needed to obtain a permit to close down Third Street, there was no pushback.