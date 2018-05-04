 Photos: Grand opening and ribbon cutting at Glenwood Springs Elementary School | PostIndependent.com

Photos: Grand opening and ribbon cutting at Glenwood Springs Elementary School

Glenwood Springs Elementary school held their official grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday afternoon in front of the school. School officials were waiting until the final piece, the cafeteria, was finished in the new building. The ceremony included speeches by Rob Stein, Chad Novak, Matt Hamilton, student representatives and principal Audrey Hazleton. Skip Bolitho and the Bolitho family were also honored during the ceremony.

Rob Stein speaks to members of the audience during the ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony of Glenwood Springs Elementary School.
Glenwood Springs Elementary School first-grader Gil Smith laughs and cheers with fellow students during the school ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration on Thursday evening.
Glenwood Springs Elementary School student ambassadors Lyndsay Helms, Jorneli Vargas-Navarro and Ruby Mae Binion talk about the class of 1988 time capsule that was found by a construction worker during the building of the new school.
Glenwood Springs Elementary School student representatives cut the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony and Bolitho dedication on Thursday afternoon.