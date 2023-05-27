 PHOTOS: Grand Valley High School graduates class of 2023 | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Grand Valley High School graduates class of 2023

News News |

  

Grand Valley High School senior Kristopher Zander Elsrod walks to get his diploma on his high school graduation day in Parachute on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Seventy six seniors graduated from Grand Valley High School in Parachute on Saturday morning. Congratulations to the Cardinals class of 2023.

Grand Valley High School senior Steven Thor Hicks gives a speech on graduation day Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Indepedent
Grand Valley High School seniors line up for their diploma Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Kade Ace Sacket, right, shakes Coach and School Resource Officer James Miller’s hand as he graduates Grand Valley High School on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Grand Valley High School senior Trinity Jade Demorest-Trent graduates high school Saturday in Parachute.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Graduating Grand Valley High School senior Cintia Cornejo-Martinez hands flowers to family members during the ceremony Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A bouquet of dollars gifted during Grand Valley High School graduation Saturday.
Ray K. Erku
Grand Valley teacher and coach Scott Parker poses with his daughter, senior AbbyRose Parker, on her graduation day Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Grand Valley High School seniors toss their caps in the air after graduating Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Education
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 