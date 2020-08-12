PHOTOS: Grizzly Creek Fire day 3 | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Grizzly Creek Fire day 3

Chelsea Self
  

Smoke billows from the Grizzly Creek Fire above No Name Canyon and on the south side of the Colorado River above Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The Grizzly Creek Fire continues to burn inside Glenwood Canyon as seen from the air above Missouri Heights on Wednesday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The Grizzly Creek Fire continues to burn inside Glenwood Canyon as seen from the air above Missouri Heights on Wednesday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Smoke from the Grizzly Creek Fire billows behind the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool in Glenwood Canyon after the fire blew up again in No Name Creek on Wednesday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A spotter for an airtanker flies around the plume of smoke billowing from the Grizzly Creek Fire as it blows up in No Name Canyon on Wednesday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A very large airtanker flies around the plume of smoke billowing from the Grizzly Creek Fire as it blows up in No Name Canyon on Wednesday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
