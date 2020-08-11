PHOTOS: Grizzly Creek Fire | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Grizzly Creek Fire

News |

Chelsea Self
  

Fire crews work to battle the Grizzly Creek Fire as it shoots down the ridge into No Name Canyon on Tuesday afternoon after the fire initially started on Interstate 70 on Monday at MM 120.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A man watches from the Grand Avenue Pedestrian Bridge as smoke billows from the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon on Monday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
People float down the Colorado River as smoke billows from the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon on Monday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The Grizzly Creek Fire blows back up in No Name Canyon on Tuesday afternoon after the fire initially started along Interstate 70 on Monday at MM 120.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A man watches and takes photos of the Grizzly Creek Fire as it blows up in No Name Canyon on Tuesday afternoon after the fire initially started along Interstate 70 on Monday at MM 120.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Fire crews work to battle the Grizzly Creek Fire as it shoots down the ridge into No Name Canyon on Tuesday afternoon after the fire initially started on Interstate 70 on Monday at MM 120.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Fire crews work to battle the Grizzy Creek Fire as it shoots down the ridge into No Name Canyon on Tuesday afternoon after the fire initially started on Interstate 70 on Monday at MM 120.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Fire crews work to battle the Grizzly Creek Fire as it shoots down the ridge into No Name Canyon on Tuesday afternoon after the fire initially started on Interstate 70 on Monday at MM 120.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Fire crews work to battle the Grizzly Creek Fire as it shoots down the ridge into No Name Canyon on Tuesday afternoon after the fire initially started on Interstate 70 on Monday at MM 120.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The Grizzly Creek Fire blows back up in No Name Canyon on Tuesday afternoon after the fire initially started on Interstate 70 on Monday at MM 120.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
