PHOTOS: Habitat restoration project near Rifle

Elizabeth Velasco and Terrell Matsen plant a small spruce tree in the ground during Saturday's restoration project near Beaver Creek south of Rifle.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Beatriz Soto gathers supplies at Saturday’s restoration project put together by Wilderness Workshop.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Wilderness Workshop planted 100 spruce trees near the Beaver Creek area south of Rifle during a restoration project on Saturday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The site of Saturday’s restoration project was along the decommissioned County Road 317 south of Rifle.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
17 volunteers joined the Wilderness Workshop restoration project near Beaver Creek south of Rifle on Saturday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Jim Conway and Trary Lamee work together to plant a spruce tree at one of the designated spots in the restoration area.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
