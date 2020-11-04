PHOTOS: Halloween in Silt | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Halloween in Silt

A boy opens his trick-or-treat bag to receive some candy during a Halloween event held Saturday at the Silt Historical Park.
Downtown Silt wasn’t the only area where the Halloween spirit flourished. Silt resident River Brown, 13, ollies off a ledge at the Rifle skatepark while dressed in a costume.
Enjoying live music during a Halloween event held in downtown Silt on Saturday, a couple of dancers swing the day the young night away.
A young, tuckered out attendee at a Halloween event in downtown Silt on Saturday falls asleep in a woman’s arms.
In bitter-sweet fashion, a mother-daughter duo shows off their best, razor-sharp candy costumes during a Halloween event in downtown Silt on Saturday.
Carbondale resident Bryce Pizano enjoys the end of “Rocky Mountain Horror Show” on Friday at the Ute Theater in Rifle.
Phoenix native David Sands, left, and Rifle resident Lauren Bishop enjoy a night of drag during a showing of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Friday at the Ute Theater in Rifle.
