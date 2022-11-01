 PHOTOS: Halloween happenings across Garfield County | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Halloween happenings across Garfield County

Ray Erku & Chelsea Self
Judah Lamb, 6, of Glenwood Springs pokes his head through his costume during the Halloween Spooktacular event at the Glenwood Springs Community Center on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Glenwood Springs hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular at the Community Center on Saturday with a variety of games and spooky skate at the ice rink. In Rifle, kids and families took to downtown for the annual Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat on Monday at the library around to participating businesses along Railroad Avenue and Third Street.

Glenwood Springs Spooktacular

Abel Swenson, 5, of Glenwood Springs does a little fishing for rubber duckies during the Halloween Spooktacular event at the Glenwood Springs Community Center on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Alex Vidal, 9, of Glenwood Springs tosses a beanbag into a tower of cups during the Halloween Spooktacular event at the Glenwood Springs Community Center on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Edan Guimond, 5, of Carbondale inserts her head through a photo frame during the Halloween Spooktacular event at the Glenwood Springs Community Center on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
McKinley Carey, 11, of Battlement Mesa climbs up a rock wall and reaches into a bucket at the top for candy during the Halloween Spooktacular event at the Glenwood Springs Community Center on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Rifle Trunk or Treat

A young Minnie Mouse gets candy from a vendor at Rifle’s downtown Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat event on Monday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A young Captain America nibbles on a cracker while waiting for the Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat event to start in Rifle on Monday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Kids and families take part in the Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat event in downtown Rifle on Monday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A young Cinderella looks on in excitement before getting candy at Monday’s Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat event in downtown Rifle.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Kids and families take part in the Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat event in downtown Rifle on Monday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Local
