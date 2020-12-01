PHOTOS: Happy 100th Birthday to Robert Harper
Rifle community comes together to wish Robert Harper a happy 100th birthday
Robert Harper was born 100 years ago on Dec. 2, 1920, in Pennsylvania. To celebrate this major milestone, friends, family and the Rifle Fire and Police Departments made a special drive by appearance at the Colorado Veterans Community Living Center in Rifle to wave and wish Harper a happy 100th.
