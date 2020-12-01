PHOTOS: Happy 100th Birthday to Robert Harper | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Happy 100th Birthday to Robert Harper

Rifle community comes together to wish Robert Harper a happy 100th birthday

Chelsea Self
  

Robert Harper was born 100 years ago on Dec. 2, 1920, in Pennsylvania. To celebrate this major milestone, friends, family and the Rifle Fire and Police Departments made a special drive by appearance at the Colorado Veterans Community Living Center in Rifle to wave and wish Harper a happy 100th.

Members of the Rifle Police Department, Colorado River District and friends and family of Robert Harper drive by the Rifle Veterans home on Sunday to celebrate Harper's 100th birthday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Robert Harper waves as friends and family drive by to celebrate his 100th birthday on Sunday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Friends and family of Robert Harper drive through the entrance of the Colorado Veterans Community Living Center in Rifle to celebrate his 100th birthday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A friend of Robert Harper drives through the entrance of the Colorado Veterans Community Living Center in Rifle to celebrate his 100th birthday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Rifle resident and veteran Robert Harper turns 100 on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A nurse speaks with Robert Harper after his friends and family drove by the Colorado Veterans Community Living Center to celebrate his 100th birthday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

 

