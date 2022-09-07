 PHOTOS: High School sports action from around Western Garfield County | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: High School sports action from around Western Garfield County

Coal Ridge senior quarterback Ryder Powell takes the ball upfield against Roaring Fork on Friday at home.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Rifle’s Blayke Hostettler releases a pitch against Cedaredge on Saturday at home.
Submitted/Theresa Hamilton
Rifle’s Hadlie Diaz attempts a bunt against Cedaredge on Saturday at home.
Submitted/Theresa Hamilton
Rifle plays the Demons in Glenwood Springs on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Coal Ridge junior Danika Bagett defends against Pagosa Springs in Glenwood Springs on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Rifle’s Jordan Irwin during last Thursday’s win over Montezuma-Cortez.
Submitted/Theresa Hamilton
Rifle’s Nicholas Saldivar runs into traffic against Montezuma-Cortez at home on Thursday.
Submitted/Theresa Hamilton
Coal Ridge junior Cooper Thurman tries to break the tackle of Roaring Fork senior Brady Samuelson on Friday at home.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
