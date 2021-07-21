 PHOTOS: Historical Hobble in Silt | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Historical Hobble in Silt

Runners take off from the starting line during the Silt Historical Hobble 5K run/walk on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A woman pushes a baby during the Silt Historical Hobble 5K on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Participants casually walk toward the starting line during the Silt Historical Hobble 5K race on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A runner checks her phone prior to the start of the Silt Historical Hobble 5K on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
The end of the pack walks the course of the Silt Historical Hobble 5K on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com

