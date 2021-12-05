 PHOTOS: Hometown Holiday dazzles Rifle | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Hometown Holiday dazzles Rifle

Anyone who showed up to Rifle on Saturday were treated to holiday lights, fireworks and a dazzling parade during the Hometown Holiday festival.

Make sure to check out Thursday’s Citizen Telegram for more photos.

A carriage makes its way through downtown Rifle during Hometown Holiday on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
The Grinch waves at spectators during Hometown Holiday in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
The Parade of Lights proceeds down Railroad Avenue during Hometown Holiday in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

