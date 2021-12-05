 PHOTOS: Hometown Holiday dazzles Rifle | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Hometown Holiday dazzles Rifle

Anyone who showed up to Rifle Saturday were treated to holiday lights, fireworks and a dazzling parade during the Hometown Holiday festival.

A group of people watch fireworks burst over Rifle during Hometown Holiday on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Santa Claus rides his sleigh during Hometown Holiday in Rifle.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
The Grinch is led by a procession of lights during Hometown Holiday in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Fireworks boom over Rifle during Hometown Holiday on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Parade of Lights participants dance during Hometown Holiday in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
The city of Rifle lights a Christmas tree during Hometown Holiday on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A horse carriage gives a ride during Hometown Holiday in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com

