PHOTOS: Honoring the fallen in Garfield County

Glenwood Springs JROCT members walk with rifles during a Memorial Day ceremony at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs on Monday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

More than 300 riders rumbled through Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs on Monday. Called the Memorial Day Riders, they joined the Glenwood Springs JROTC, State Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle; local scouts and more in honoring fallen members of the U.S. Military.

The event included prayers, singing of the “Star Spangled Banner,” a three-rifle volley and more.

Memorial Day Riders use donations gathered from Monday’s ride to give back to veterans organizations and facilities.

A procession of riders enters the Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs for a Memorial Day service Monday.

A large crowd listens in on a Memorial Day service at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs on Monday.

State Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle, participates in a Memorial Day service in Glenwood Springs on Monday.

A Glenwood Springs JROTC member stands stoically during a Memorial Day ceremony at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs on Monday.

Glenwood Springs ROTC members perform a three-rifle volley in honor of the fallen for Memorial Day on Monday.

A helmet hangs on a rifle stock in remembrance of the fallen during a Memorial Day service in Glenwood Springs on Monday.

Riders give a salute or cover their hearts during a Memorial Day service at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs on Monday.

Scouts salute the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day celebration at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs on Monday.

A scout prepares to raise the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day service at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs on Monday.

