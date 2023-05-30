 PHOTOS: Honoring the fallen in Garfield County | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Honoring the fallen in Garfield County

Glenwood Springs JROCT members walk with rifles during a Memorial Day ceremony at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

More than 300 riders rumbled through Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs on Monday. Called the Memorial Day Riders, they joined the Glenwood Springs JROTC, State Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle; local scouts and more in honoring fallen members of the U.S. Military.

The event included prayers, singing of the “Star Spangled Banner,” a three-rifle volley and more.

Memorial Day Riders use donations gathered from Monday’s ride to give back to veterans organizations and facilities.

A procession of riders enters the Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs for a Memorial Day service Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A large crowd listens in on a Memorial Day service at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
State Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle, participates in a Memorial Day service in Glenwood Springs on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A Glenwood Springs JROTC member stands stoically during a Memorial Day ceremony at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs ROTC members perform a three-rifle volley in honor of the fallen for Memorial Day on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A helmet hangs on a rifle stock in remembrance of the fallen during a Memorial Day service in Glenwood Springs on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Riders give a salute or cover their hearts during a Memorial Day service at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Scouts salute the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day celebration at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A scout prepares to raise the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day service at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
The back of a Memorial Day Riders vest.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

