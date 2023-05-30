PHOTOS: Honoring the fallen in Garfield County
More than 300 riders rumbled through Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs on Monday. Called the Memorial Day Riders, they joined the Glenwood Springs JROTC, State Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle; local scouts and more in honoring fallen members of the U.S. Military.
The event included prayers, singing of the “Star Spangled Banner,” a three-rifle volley and more.
Memorial Day Riders use donations gathered from Monday’s ride to give back to veterans organizations and facilities.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.