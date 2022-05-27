 PHOTOS: Honoring veterans at Rosebud Cemetery | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Honoring veterans at Rosebud Cemetery

Chelsea Self
  

Volunteers young and old showed up to Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs on Friday afternoon to honor the fallen veterans by placing flags at their graves in preparation for Memorial Day weekend. Services for Memorial Day will be at 11 a.m. at Rosebud on Monday.

10-year-old Ethan Glenn helps place flags at the graves of veterans in preparation for Memorial Day weekend at Rosebud Cemetery on Friday afternoon.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Emma(10) and Gus Plant help place flags at the graves of veterans in preparation for Memorial Day weekend at Rosebud Cemetery on Friday afternoon.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Volunteers rolled into Rosebud Cemetery on Friday afternoon to help place over 650 flags at the graves of veterans in preparation of Memorial Day.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Cub scouts Ethan Glenn and Micah Erickson head off to help place flags at the graves of veterans in preparation for Memorial Day weekend at Rosebud Cemetery on Friday afternoon.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
13-year-old John Sanders helps places a flag at the grave of veteran in preparation for Memorial Day weekend at Rosebud Cemetery on Friday afternoon.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Karin White helps place flags at the graves of veterans in preparation for Memorial Day weekend at Rosebud Cemetery on Friday afternoon.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
People work together to locate and place flags at the graves of veterans in preparation for Memorial Day weekend at Rosebud Cemetery on Friday afternoon.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

