PHOTOS: Honoring veterans at Rosebud Cemetery
Volunteers young and old showed up to Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs on Friday afternoon to honor the fallen veterans by placing flags at their graves in preparation for Memorial Day weekend. Services for Memorial Day will be at 11 a.m. at Rosebud on Monday.
