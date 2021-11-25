PHOTOS: Hundreds turn out for annual Carbondale Turkey Trot
An estimated 600 runners and walkers turned out for the annual Carbondale Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning. Participants had the choice between a 1K fun run or a 5K along the Rio Grande bike path through town starting and finishing at the Carbondale Recreation Center.
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com
