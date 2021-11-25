 PHOTOS: Hundreds turn out for annual Carbondale Turkey Trot | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Hundreds turn out for annual Carbondale Turkey Trot

News News |

Chelsea Self
  

An estimated 600 runners and walkers turned out for the annual Carbondale Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning. Participants had the choice between a 1K fun run or a 5K along the Rio Grande bike path through town starting and finishing at the Carbondale Recreation Center.

An event organizer leads a dance to warm up the runners before the start of the annual Carbondale Turkey Trot on Thursday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A turkey hunter with sling-shot in hand waits for the start of the annual Carbondale Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Runners dance to music to warm up before the start of the annual Carbondale Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A turkey waits in the crowd with other runners before the start of the annual Carbondale Turkey Troy on Thanksgiving morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A young turkey heads out from the starting line at the annual Carbondale Turkey Trot on Thursday morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
An estimated 600 runners and walkers took part in Carbondale's annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A pup takes part in the annual Carbondale Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Turkey Trot runners make their way to the finish line at the annual Carbondale event on Thanksgiving morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Three young girls near the finish line at the annual Carbondale Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Participants head out at the start of the annual Carbondale Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Excited kids take off from the starting line at the beginning of the 1K fun run at the annual Carbondale Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Participants head out at the start of the annual Carbondale Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A couple of turkeys make their way to the finish line at the annual Carbondale Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Buddy the elf and an Neil Armstrong make their way to the finish line at the annual Carbondale Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local
See more