 Photos: Hundreds turn out for Carbondale’s sister Women’s March | PostIndependent.com

Photos: Hundreds turn out for Carbondale’s sister Women’s March

Scenes from the second Women's March in Carbondale on Saturday morning.
Scenes from the second Women's March in Carbondale on Saturday morning.
Scenes from the second Women's March in Carbondale on Saturday morning.
Four-year-old Luna Schachter participates in the second Women's March in Carbondale on Saturday morning.
Diana Andrews participates in the Women's March in Carbondale on Saturday morning.
Scenes from the second Women's March in Carbondale on Saturday morning.
Scenes from the second Women's March in Carbondale on Saturday morning.
Participants of the second Women's March in Carbondale begin their march on Saturday morning.
Participants of the second Women's March in Carbondale begin their march on Saturday morning.
Participants of the second Women's March in Carbondale begin their march on Saturday morning.
Participants of the second Women's March in Carbondale begin their march on Saturday morning.
Young friends Ramona Benis and Mackenzie Drew participate in the Women's March in Carbondale on Saturday morning.
Scenes from the second Women's March in Carbondale on Saturday morning.
Scenes from the second Women's March in Carbondale on Saturday morning.
Scenes from the second Women's March in Carbondale on Saturday morning.
Scenes from the second Women's March in Carbondale on Saturday morning.
Scenes from the second Women's March in Carbondale on Saturday morning.
Participants of the second Women's March make their way down the bikepath on Highway 133 in Carbondale on Saturday morning.
Participants of the second Women's March make their way down the bikepath on Highway 133 in Carbondale on Saturday morning.
Participants of the second Women's March make their way down the bikepath on Highway 133 in Carbondale on Saturday morning.
Participants of the second Women's March make their way down the bikepath on Highway 133 in Carbondale on Saturday morning.
Scenes from the second Women's March in Carbondale on Saturday morning.
Stacy Baldock holds a sign in the middle of the traffic circle in downtown Carbondale during the second Women's March on Saturday morning.
Scenes from the second Women's March in Carbondale on Saturday morning.
Participants of the second Women's March make their way down the bikepath on Highway 133 in Carbondale on Saturday morning.
Scenes from the second Women's March in Carbondale on Saturday morning.
Scenes from the second Women's March in Carbondale on Saturday morning.
Scenes from the second Women's March in Carbondale on Saturday morning.
Scenes from the second Women's March in Carbondale on Saturday morning.

All photos by PI staff photographer Chelsea Self. cself@postindependent.com