YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Independence Day celebrations around Garfield County

News News |

Staff Report
  

Ted Zislis plays keyboard during a Noodle Soup ensemble performance in Rifle on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Happy Fourth of July, Garfield County!

To celebrate our nation’s independence, Rifle hosted performances by Symphony in the Valley and their ensemble, Noodle Soup, at Centennial Park on Monday. On Tuesday, the city of Glenwood Springs hosted live music, games and a laser show at Two Rivers Park.

Cub Scout 225 of Glenwood Springs gets ready to salute as the band sings the Star-Spangled Banner.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Families play the parachute game with their children at the Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Courtney Morby and Ben Baley from Texas throw axes at the Wood & Steel Axe Throwing game area at Two Rivers Park.
Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent
Singer Sharon Young hits a high note during a Symphony in the Valley performance in Rifle on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
An event attendee goes all out during an Independence Day celebration in Rifle on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Audience members listen to Symphony in the Valley in Rifle on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Symphony in the Valley conductor Kelly Thompson directs his musicians in Rifle on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Brad Swart of the Noodle Soup ensemble plays harmonica in Rifle on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A U.S. flag flies at an Independence Day celebration in Rifle on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 