PHOTOS: Inside Glenwood Canyon as the Grizzly Creek Fire continues to burn

Chelsea Self
  

White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams and other forest personnel stop at the Hanging Lake rest area to assess progress of the Grizzly Creek Fire on Sunday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Smoke lifts from the cliffs of Glenwood Canyon after the Grizzly Creek Fire tore through the area and continues to burn in spot fires along the canyon walls.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Smoke hangs low in the cliffs near the Hanging Lake rest area after the Grizzly Creek Fire tore through the area last week and continues to burn
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The scorched landscaped sits smoldering just east of Grizzly Creek in Glenwood Canyon after the Grizzly Creek Fire tore through the area and continues to burn.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Damage to the guardrail is seen after boulders fell from the cliffs on Glenwood Canyon after the Grizzly Creek Fire tore through the area last week and continues to burn.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Wayne Patterson, public information officer for the Grizzly Creek fire, walks along the footpath near the Hanging Lake Trailhead while in the canyon on Sunday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The scorched landscaped sits smoldering just east of Grizzly Creek in Glenwood Canyon after the Grizzly Creek Fire tore through the area and continues to burn in spot fires along the canyon walls.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Firehawk helicopter lowers down to pick up fire retardant from the temporary pools at No Name to be dropped in the No Name drainage on Sunday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Spoke hangs low in the cliffs near the Hanging Lake rest area due after the Grizzly Creek Fire tore through the area and continues to burn in spot fires along the canyon walls.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A damaged power line near Grizzly Creek is another result of the Grizzly Creek Fire that tore through the area last week and continues to burn.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Fire retardant is lifted out of the makeshift pool at the No Name exit as helicopter crews continue to work in the No Name drainage to keep the fire from spreading to the west.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A sky crane helicopter dips down into the Colorado River on the east side of Glenwood Canyon while fighting the Grizzly Creek Fire which broke out last week.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
