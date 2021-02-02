 PHOTOS: It’s game time in Garco | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: It’s game time in Garco

A look back at opening week of high school sports in Garfield County

News News |

Chelsea Self
  

Glenwood Springs Demon Joslyn Spires dribbles the ball around the defending Basalt Longhorn during last week's season opener.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
Coal Ridge Titan Eddie Salazar dribbles the ball past Glenwood Springs Demon Reid Swanson during last Friday's game at Coal Ridge High School.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
Coal Ridge Titan Karsen DuBois looks for an opening in the defending Glenwood Springs Demons during last Friday's game at Coal Ridge High School.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
Glenwood Springs Demon Breauna Sorenson defends Coal Ridge Titan Mikayla Cheyney during last Friday's game.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
Glenwood Springs High School boys basketball coach Fred Heisel speaks to his players during a timeout during last week's game against the Basalt Longhorns.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
Glenwood Springs Demon Aiden Nieslanik tries to dribble the ball around the defending Basalt Longhorn during last week's season opener.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
Glenwood Springs Demon Miah Suarez looks to get the ball passed to her during last week's season opener against the Basalt Longhorns.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
Coal Ridge Titan Taylor Wiescamp dribbles the ball down the court and through the defending Glenwood Springs Demons during last Friday's game at Coal Ridge High School.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
Roaring Fork High girls coach Juan Quintero rallies the troops during the Rams’ 37-36 win over the visiting Summit Tigers Jan. 30.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Buy Photo
Roaring Fork senior Lily Nieslanik looks for two of her 12 points Jan. 30 in the Rams’ 37-36 win over the Summit Tigers.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Buy Photo
Grand Valley’s Osman Rios, right, wrestles Saturday in Parachute. Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Buy Photo
Rifle’s Hunter Bercher locks up with an opponent on Saturday at Rifle High School. Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Buy Photo
Grand Valley plays Rifle on Thursday in Parachute. Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Buy Photo

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local
See more