PHOTOS: Kenny Frost’s legacy, Ute history celebrated in new mural at Colorado Mountain College Rifle
Colorado Mountain College in Rifle unveiled a mural Thursday evening honoring the Ute people who lived in the area before settlers arrived in the late 1800s.
The mural depicts the four seasons — spring, summer, autumn and winter — with artist Jeremy Velasquez painting the late Ute advocate Kenny Frost between autumn and winter.
The event featured stories about Frost, and Ute spiritual leader and storyteller Larry Cesspooch shared the Ute creation story. At the end of the gathering, Cesspooch blessed the crowd, saying, “Kenny is here with us. I can feel his spirit here with us.”
