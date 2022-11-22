PHOTOS: Kids and families enjoy Thanksgiving feast at Sopris Elementary School
Kitchen staff at Sopris Elementary School started their morning many hours before students arrived last Thursday to prep a traditional Thanksgiving meal for students and their honored guests. One hundred pounds of potatoes where hand mashed, 72 pounds of whole turkeys were roasted and over 300 rolls were baked to create around 350 meals paid for by the parent teacher association.
