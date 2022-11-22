 PHOTOS: Kids and families enjoy Thanksgiving feast at Sopris Elementary School | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Kids and families enjoy Thanksgiving feast at Sopris Elementary School

Sopris Elementary School third grader MIchael Stagg enjoys a traditional Thanksgiving meal with his mom Yoly Vallego at the school on Thursday.
Kitchen staff at Sopris Elementary School started their morning many hours before students arrived last Thursday to prep a traditional Thanksgiving meal for students and their honored guests. One hundred pounds of potatoes where hand mashed, 72 pounds of whole turkeys were roasted and over 300 rolls were baked to create around 350 meals paid for by the parent teacher association.

Sopris Elementary School kitchen crew member Bozena Sak (middle) and her daughter Aneta Dabek dish out plates of turkey and mashed potatoes and gravy for kids and families on Thursday.
Sopris Elementary School third grader Jayden F. makes his way through the line before enjoying a traditional Thanksgiving meal with his family on Thursday.
Sopris Elementary School employee Alan Dabek volunteers in the kitchen to help dish out plates of traditional Thanksgiving meals to students and their guests on Thursday.
Sopris Elementary School third grader Angel Diaz makes his way through the line before enjoying a traditional Thanksgiving meal for lunch on Thursday.
Sopris Elementary School third grader Emma C. looks on with excitement before receiving a plate of turkey and all the fixings for a traditional Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.
Sopris Elementary School second grader Rory Smith makes his way through the line before enjoying a traditional Thanksgiving meal for lunch on Thursday.
