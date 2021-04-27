PHOTOS: Kids interact and learn agricultural living at Rooted in Nature

Rooted in Nature owner Candice Shaw shows seven-year-old Emma Villarreal the chickens and explains the different breeds and sizes.

Rooted in Nature is an outdoor agricultural based day camp located north of New Castle. The goal is to bring appreciation in the next generation to agricultural living and farm life. Kids get to learn about gardening, composting, aquaponics and animal care while also interacting with farm animals.

Three-year-old Piper Villarreal watches on as paint is picked out for a craft project at Rooted in Nature on Tuesday.

Rooted in Nature owner Candice Shaw interacts with kids as they make their horse puppets before feeding and interacting with the horses on the ranch.

“We are becoming a licensed day camp but for now until we are licensed we’re doing crafts and family days and play groups,” said Rooted in Nature Owner Candice Shaw.

She focuses on teaching kids the importance of knowing where food comes from and how to care for food and farm animals.

Two-year-old Bridger Powell reacts after one of the horses takes a treat from his hand at Rooted in Nature on Monday morning.

Seven-year-old Emma Villarreal holds one of the baby bunnies at Rooted in Nature on Tuesday.

“Last year with the food shortages (due to COVID-19), it was quite apparent that a lot of people don’t know where their food comes from or how to care for their food,” said Shaw. “Our goal really is to get kids out and realize that a chicken makes chicken and a chicken makes eggs, and so on.”

Five-year-old Melanie Renova feeds one of the horses during the horse themed activity day at Rooted in Nature on Monday morning.

Kids brush and feed one of the horses during the horse themed activity day at Rooted in Nature on Monday morning.

Once Rooted in Nature is a licensed day camp their goal is to put together a week-long summer day camp for kids to learn and interact in the outdoors.

Seven-year-old Emma Villarreal paints green rocks during a craft project at Rooted in Nature on Tuesday.

Kids and moms sit in groups together making horse puppets while spending the morning at Rooted in Nature north of New Castle.

