PHOTOS: Kids interact and learn agricultural living at Rooted in Nature
Rooted in Nature is an outdoor agricultural based day camp located north of New Castle. The goal is to bring appreciation in the next generation to agricultural living and farm life. Kids get to learn about gardening, composting, aquaponics and animal care while also interacting with farm animals.
“We are becoming a licensed day camp but for now until we are licensed we’re doing crafts and family days and play groups,” said Rooted in Nature Owner Candice Shaw.
She focuses on teaching kids the importance of knowing where food comes from and how to care for food and farm animals.
“Last year with the food shortages (due to COVID-19), it was quite apparent that a lot of people don’t know where their food comes from or how to care for their food,” said Shaw. “Our goal really is to get kids out and realize that a chicken makes chicken and a chicken makes eggs, and so on.”
Once Rooted in Nature is a licensed day camp their goal is to put together a week-long summer day camp for kids to learn and interact in the outdoors.
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com
