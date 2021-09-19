 PHOTOS: Ladies rugby comes to CMC’s Spring Valley campus | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Ladies rugby comes to CMC’s Spring Valley campus

A Valley Valkyries defender tackles a Ft. Collins Hammers ball carrier during a rugby game at Colorado Mountain College, Spring Valley campus on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
The Valley Valkyries face off against Ft. Collins in a scrum during a rugby game at Colorado Mountain College, Spring Valley campus on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A Valley Valkyries defender chases down a Ft. Collins Hammers ball carrier during a rugby game at Colorado Mountain College, Spring Valley campus on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Ft. Collins Hammers and Valley Valkyries players prepare for a throw in during a rugby game at Colorado Mountain College, Spring Valley campus on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A Highlands Ranch Viper ball carrier trucks over a PAC Misfit of Platte Canyon and Conifer high schools during a rugby game at Colorado Mountain College, Spring Valley campus on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

