PHOTOS: Lambing season at the Open Heart Ranch
Lambing season is coming to a close at the Open Heart Ranch nestled in Grass Valley near Harvey Gap.
The Roberts family purchased its first band of 1,000 lambs in 1963 on the day president John F. Kennedy was assassinated. Today the family runs a flock of 1,700 sheep on around 1,000 acres and expect to have around 2,300 lambs by the end of the season.
The monthlong cycle takes place generally through the month of April, and this has been the best year the Robertses have seen, thanks to a good alfalfa crop last fall.
Similar to calving season, the Robertses and their ranch hands often work 16-hour shifts and monitor the ewes and their lambs 24 hours a day. From supplemental feeding, medications and keeping the lambs warm during cold nights, the ranchers become makeshift mothers for the new generation of sheep.
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Child safety fair coming to Rifle: Learn child safety tips and enjoy free food and entertainment
An event offering child safety tips is coming to Rifle on Friday, a Garfield County news release states.